Children sing out about North Walsham

Date published: 30th June 2022

The Cultural Programme is happy to announce a Celebratory Concert, as part of the North Walsham High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ).

The HSHAZ is delighted to announce two free concerts that will take place in the centre of town in the beautiful St Nicholas Church on Friday, July 1.

These concerts – one at 10am and one at 6pm – will highlight the fantastic work that has been going on in schools in the town centre and surrounding areas with preschool and primary-aged children.

Each group of primary children has written song lyrics and the children will have the opportunity to sing their songs to teachers, parents and carers and perform alongside a 20-piece orchestra. Songs include “My town”, “the bell”, “the park” and one about the Boggles of Bewilderwood!

Preschool children will participate through singing, stamping and clapping and feature music by Vivaldi.

Cherry Forbes, Orchestra age of Enlightenment (OAE) Education Director, said:

“We are thrilled to have been working with the North Walsham High Street Heritage Action Zone over the last year.

“We have had the pleasure of busking in the Market Place, performing in care homes, running workshops in nurseries, primary and secondary schools in the area, as well as starting a new chamber series at St Nicholas Church in the town centre.

“We are looking forward to our celebratory events on Friday, July 1, at St Nicholas church, where we can showcase this amazing work. All the songs are new creations written by the children, complete originals! They have also produced artwork to reflect the lyrics alongside the music.”

Cllr Virginia Gay, Portfolio holder for Leisure, Wellbeing & Culture, said:

“We’re so lucky that this outstanding orchestra is inspiring young musicians, singers and songwriters in our town. July 1 is going to be a very special day at St. Nicholas’s. We’re in for a treat and everyone is welcome!”

Tony Calladine, East of England Regional Director, said:

“What a fantastic opportunity for the young people of North Walsham and the surrounding area to create music with the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, one of the country’s most innovative and renowned orchestras.

“It’s wonderful that the cultural programme is using the historic environment in North Walsham to inspire these very special moments, creating wonderful memories and inspiring the musicians and songwriters of the future.”

The Cultural Programme is a series of activities and events that runs alongside the North Walsham High Street Heritage Action Zone. These events highlight the town’s heritage through a series of cultural commissions or community engagement opportunities.