Local Sixth Formers to take over Radio LaB

The next generation of aspiring radio DJs are set to take over the Radio LaB airwaves for a week as Luton Sixth Form College sets up home at the University of Bedfordshire.

Forming part of an annual project, students on the College’s BTEC Sound Design & Podcasting course will be broadcasting their award-winning Takeover Show live every day between 4th – 8th July from 9am – 3pm.

Each year, the University and Radio LaB teams up with Luton Sixth Form College to offer pupils the chance to air their audio content to a real radio audience. In 2019, the Takeover Show and Radio LaB won an award for ‘Best Outreach Project’ in the I Love Student Radio Awards.

Andy Waterfield, Luton Sixth Form College media teacher, said: “It’s really wonderful to be coming back to Radio LaB. Luton Sixth Form College students on the BTEC Sound and Podcasting course have completed a range of exciting project this year such as an original full cast radio drama, and a game show recorded on location around London.

“To give them a week of live broadcasting at the University is really the icing on the cake. The students have been hard at work preparing their shows and we can’t wait to get on the air.”

College student Luke White added: “I’m a little nervous but it’s a new experience and it’s exciting. I’m really looking forward to it, I’ve been planning to make sure it’s a real success.”

During the week, the students will be producing and presenting their own shows, including music based segments, features and discussions, enabling them to gain experience in the world of live broadcasting.

Terry Lee, Senior Tutor in Radio & Audio with the University’s School of Arts & Creative Industries, who also oversees Radio LaB, said: “My favourite time of year for Radio LaB is Luton Sixth Form College’s takeover programmes. It is amazing to hear the views of the college pupils on air – who are always a real credit to the college and the town. They make the most of using Radio LaB’s industry-standard radio studios to have their shows broadcast across Luton on 97.1FM.”

The University of Bedfordshire offers a number of undergraduate and postgraduate media courses for aspiring creatives and broadcasters, including Radio & Audio, Media Production and Screen Performance & Communication Techniques. For more information, click here.