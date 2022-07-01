Lulu – ‘For the Record’

British music legend Lulu is set to appear at Exeter Corn Exchange next autumn. Tickets for Lulu’s show, which takes place on 18 October 2023, go on sale at 10am this Friday (1 July).

From Shout to James Bond and from To Sir With Love to The Eurovision Song Contest, Lulu has thrilled audiences for more than six decades. On the eve of the 60th anniversary of Shout, she’ll be touring the UK with her most intimate show to date.

‘For The Record’ will combine remarkable stories and stunning clips with song. The show will be a chance to get to know the star, who has entertained legions of fans for so long.

Lulu said: “I’m excited to be sharing my story and my music with my first tour in four years. It’s been an incredible story and I’m looking forward to telling that in For the Record. This is a completely different show to anything I’ve ever done before.”

The show will feature stories from Lulu’s remarkable career – from being friends with The Beatles to marrying a Bee Gee, from winning the Eurovision Song Contest to enjoying a colossal hit with Shout. It will explore her relationship with David Bowie to the wonder of Relight My Fire and her Number One with Take That. There’ll be exclusive photography and video footage as well as incredible songs from a pop icon, whose star continues to burn bright.

Tickets are available from www.exetercornexchanage.co.uk or for personal callers from Exeter Tickets at 89 Fore Street in the city centre.