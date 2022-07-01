Minister responsible for Supporting Families programme visits Orchard Park

Hull welcomed Minister Badenoch, the Minister responsible for the Supporting Families Programme in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to the city on Wednesday 29 June.

The Minister spoke with families and key workers in Orchard Park whilst visiting Parks Children’s Centre to hear how the coordinated support for families in Hull works on the ground. Minister Badenoch visited Hull and Sheffield to hear about the challenges, opportunities and successes the local model of support has delivered.

She held an open conversation with both families and key workers, including family support workers, health visitors, midwives and schools to understand what works well and what they would find helpful in terms of improvements. She also met with the Director of Children’s Services, Pauline Turner and the Portfolio Holder for Children’s Services, Councillor Linda Tock.

Councillor Linda Tock said: “It’s good news for Hull that our programmes are being recognised at national level, and it was great to be able to take the Minister to listen to families in Orchard Park. I will continue to press the Government for the fairer funding the city needs to provide more support to local families.”