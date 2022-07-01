Partner news: Nottingham CityCare launches new Three-year Strategy 2022-25

The strategy sets out their ambition and plans for the next three years, alongside their new company mission to ‘Make a difference every day to the health and wellbeing of our communities’, supported by a set of new values and behaviours.

The vision is underpinned by four key strategic aims:

Improve care delivery and transform our services.

Work in partnership to deliver better outcomes.

Provide rewarding working lives and careers.

Create long-term, sustainable improvement in our communities.

Chief Executive Lou Bainbridge said:

“Over the next three years we plan to invest more than £3million across 18 programmes of work to deliver this strategy.

Whilst our strategy is focused on building a more robust and sustainable model of high quality, locally-led care in the City of Nottingham, where the need exists, we will evaluate opportunities to scale-up existing services and support the Integrated Care System (ICS) community transformation programme.”

Nottingham CityCare is the largest provider of community care in Nottingham, employing over 1,200 staff to provide a wide range of health services to both adults and children, as well as the city’s Urgent Treatment Centre.

This is an exciting time for Nottingham CityCare staff who are making a difference every day through the delivery of personalised care to support patients to remain independent in the community.

