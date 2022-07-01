Plans for employment land in Hadleigh ready for next stage » Babergh Mid Suffolk

An initiative to bring new workspaces to Hadleigh will move to the next stage if Babergh District Council agree a proposal for the sale of part of the land for local retail/ roadside uses to fund the wider scheme development.

If agreed, up to 100% of the capital receipt will be used to deliver the scheme that could support approximately 10 light industrial or workspace units for a range of uses including by micro and start-up businesses.

The design of the scheme is based on a Menta report commissioned by Babergh District Council to understand the demand for workspaces in the area. It is hoped that the development will create around 50 full time jobs, support local skills, enhance business network development and provide much needed grow-on space for small businesses. There is also potential for employment opportunities for young people – providing a boost to the local economy as part of the council’s Economic Recovery Plan post covid.

The 1.5 acres of allocated employment land, acquired as part of a S106 agreement with Persimmon Homes, who are developing 57 homes at the adjoining housing development scheme, is situated on the A1071 at Ipswich Road, Hadleigh.

Since Babergh cabinet approved the concepts for the scheme back in 2021, progress has been made on the wider scheme design development, marketing proposals and pre-tenant engagement.

Cllr John Ward, Babergh District Council leader and cabinet member for economic growth commented: