Surface dressing moves into eastern residential areas
People living in the east of the Dorset Council area are being asked to look out for advance notice boards as road repairs move into the area.
Surface dressing – a maintenance treatment to prolong the life of a road by sealing it against water damage and restoring skid resistance – is a quick process but requires road closures to be in place and vehicles to be moved off the road for the work to be carried out.
Over 60 roads have been surface dressed across the council area so far this season, with 14 roads in Ashley Heath and 20 roads in Ferndown set to be refreshed.
Residents should look out for yellow signs – usually up around two days before work starts – and are asked to move vehicles off the road before 9am.
Roads are close during the work due to the number of large vehicles operation, with closures lasting for around one or two hours depending on the length of the road being treated.
The road can be driven on as soon as it’s finished, with an advisory 20mph speed limit in place to help loose stones ‘bed down’ into the bitumen.
Roads are swept for excess stones one to two days after work is completed, with road markings replaced a week or so later.
Ashley Heath
Woolsbridge Road
Pine Manor Road
Grosvenor Close
Shelley Close
Bracken Close
Lions Wood
Hill Way
Monkworthy Drive
Ashley Drive West
Ashley Drive North
Ashley Drive South
Paddock Close
Struan Gardens
Ashley Park
Ferndown
Martins Drive
Wimborne Road East
Whincroft Drive
Woodside Road
Greenwood Avenue
Monkton Close
Victoria Gardens
Penrose Road
St.Marys Road
Larch Way
Willow Way
Robins Wood Drive
Beaufoys Avenue
Queens Road
Prunus Drive
Laburnum Close
Aldridge Road
Lone Pine Way
Dane Drive
Lone Pine Drive
More information about surface dressing can be found online.