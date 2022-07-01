The census results are in — revealing the population changes in the Chichester District : Chichester District Council

The first results of the 2021 Census have been released this week by the Office for National Statistics, providing a glimpse of how Chichester District’s population has changed over the past decade.

The population size of the district has increased by 9.1%, from around 113,800 in 2011 to 124,100 in 2021. This is higher than the overall increase for England (6.6%), where the population grew by nearly 3.5 million to 56,489,800 and higher than the increase for the Southeast (7.5%).

Nearby areas like Horsham and Arun have seen their populations increase by around 11.8% and 10.2%, while others such as Waverly saw an increase of 5.5% and Havant saw smaller growth (2.9%).

Chichester District ranked 190th for total population out of 309 local authority areas in England, moving up four places in a decade. The results also show that the district is the least densely populated of the South East’s 64 local authority areas.

The results also show that within the district there has been an increase of 20.8% in people aged 65 years and over; an increase of 5.7% in people aged 15 to 64 years; and, an increase of 3.6% in children aged under 15 years.

“These initial Census results provide a fascinating insight into how the population of the Chichester District has changed over the past 10 years,” says Councillor Alan Sutton, Cabinet Member for Housing, Communications, Licensing and Events at Chichester District Council.

“The results are hugely important because they will help to inform decisions and shape what future services will be needed in the future.”

These population results are the first in a series of Census 2021 data being released over the next two years. From October until the end of the year, further summaries will be released including data on demography, migration, ethnicity, religion, UK armed forces veterans, education, health, the labour market, sexual orientation, and gender identity.

Dateof release: 30 June 2022

Reference: 4139