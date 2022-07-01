Tree safety work on A4136

Highway crews will be carrying out essential work on the A4136 to remove unsafe trees infected with ash dieback from Monday 4 July.

Work will take place on the A4136 between the A40 junction at Huntley to Mitcheldean from Monday 4 to Friday 8 July from 9:30am to 3:30pm while unsafe trees are removed.

Access to resident’s homes and businesses will be provided during the works but not from all directions and diversions and traffic controls will be in operation. However, if for any reason crews need to restrict access this will be for a limited period of time and crews will aim to accommodate vehicle movement when safe and practical to do so; but advise drivers to allow extra time in case of a delay.

Access to Longhope will initially be from Mitcheldean. However once our crews pass this area, access to Longhope will be from the A40 junction at Huntley.

If anyone has any concerns, the gateman on site will be happy to assist.

The county council would like to thank road users and the local community for their patience while crews carry out this important work.

What is Ash Dieback?

Ash dieback is a disease that causes leaf loss and dying branches, and can lead to the death of a tree. The disease attacks ash trees quickly and there currently is no prevention or treatment available.

Ash dieback damages a tree’s limbs and causes them to become unsafe. These diseased trees have an increased risk of collapsing which can be dangerous, especially if they fall on a road.

Surveys of areas where trees have been felled are showing positive results with lots of signs of natural regeneration which is great for the county’s biodiversity.

The wood removed from site is sent to biomass power stations to produce electricity and heat to fuel our homes.

Gloucestershire County Council is committed to replanting two trees for every diseased tree lost.

The ash dieback project was launched in June 2020. A total of 31,801 trees have so far been re-planted either by the county council or on their behalf by parish councils.

Further information about the ash dieback project is available at www.gloucestershire.gov.uk/ash-dieback.