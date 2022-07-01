University of Manchester twins with Ukrainian counterpart

Founded in 1957, TNMU is a tertiary state educational institution, and a center of biomedical research and training.

The university provides high quality professional medical training to domestic and international students.

It currently enrols around 7,000 students, including 2,500 of international students from 56 countries, studying medicine, dentistry, pharmacy nursing, paramedic science and public health as well as and postgraduate studies.

Rector of TNMU Professor Mykhaylo Korda said: “This twinning agreement with one of the most progressive universities in the UK is extremely important for the future development and progress of our school. We hope to gain new methodologies of teaching, the modern approaches to research and new experience in the internationalization of TNMU.”

Vice-Rector for Education at TNMU Professor Arkadiy Shulhai said: “The war has forced us into relying on online classes. Thanks to our twinning with The University of Manchester, we can enhance the clinical study of our future physicians living under martial law.

“It is a privilege and a pleasure to be twinned with The University of Manchester. We hope for a long-term and fruitful collaboration in the fields of education and research.”

Professor Margaret Kingston, Director of Undergraduate Medical Studies at The University of Manchester said: “We are proud to support our Ukrainian colleagues to maintain the delivery of their medical programme.”