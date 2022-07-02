Croydon proposes 11 new Healthy School Street Schemes, consultation launches today – Newsroom

Pupils at eleven local schools could make safer, healthier journeys this autumn, as the council proposes to expand its Healthy School Street programme.

The council has already introduced 24 schemes across the borough to encourage healthy journeys during the busy school run.

School Streets have been proven to improve safety around schools and encourage more pupils to walk, cycle and scoot more often, by closing the surrounding roads to cars and other motor traffic during school drop-off and pick-up times.

Proposals would see the scheme expand to the following 11 schools:

Harris Academy South Norwood – Cumberlow Avenue (SE25 6AE)

South Norwood Primary School – Crowther Road SE25 5QP, Birchanger Road SE25 5BA & Gresham Road (SE25 5JT)

Krishna Avanti Primary School – Southbridge Place (CR0 5HA)

Howard Primary School – Dering Place CR0 1DT & Barham Road (CR2 6LD)

Gonville Academy – Gonville Road (CR7 6DL)

Kenley Primary School & Kindergarten – New Barn Lane CR3 0EX & Mosslea Road (CR3 0DQ)

Park Hill Junior & Infants School – Stanhope Road (CR0 5NS)

Oasis Academy Shirley Park – Stroud Green Way CR0 7BE & Swinburne Crescent (CR0 7BE)

The Crescent Primary School & The BRIT School – The Crescent SE25 5PG & Saracen Close (CR0 2HD)

St Cyprian’s Greek Orthodox Primary Academy – Springfield Road CR7 8DY & Ingram Road (CR7 8EE)

Good Shepherd Catholic Primary and Nursery School – Dunley Drive (CR0 0RG) & Walker Close (CR0 0EN)

Local residents living within the scheme area will be eligible to apply for a free School Street Exemption permit, so they can have access at all times. In addition, the council will provide permits/exemptions to some road-users who may need access, such as emergency services or refuse vehicles.

A consultation will run from today (Friday 1 July 2022) to 30 July 2022 at midnight, providing an opportunity for the public to give feedback on the proposals. Responses can be submitted online via the council website or by writing to: Highway Improvements team, Croydon Council, Bernard Weatherill House, 8 Mint Walk Croydon CR0 1EA, referencing whichever scheme is intended for comment.

“We know how important it is to make sure pupils can get to and from school safely, and School Street schemes can make a difference.

“It is important that we listen to local residents, schools, and the whole community before introducing these schemes, so I encourage as many people as possible to take part in our survey and share your views on the proposals.”

Jason Perry, Executive Mayor of Croydon

Many Croydon schools have been requesting School Street schemes since the programme began in 2017, noting safety concerns, and the need for more active travel to tackle childhood obesity and improve children’s mental health.

Bijal Pandya, principal of Krishna Avanti Primary School Croydon said: “Road safety around our school is a major concern. I have been working hard for the past year to find ways to make the streets around Krishna Avanti Primary School safer for our pupils and the local community.

“The roads here can become very busy with speeding vehicles, a lack of school signage and railings along the entry and exit points to the school. I really want to encourage everyone living locally and parents and carers to take part in this consultation so we can address these issues as a collective.”

More information about Healthy School Streets can be found on the council website.

Pictured: Bijal Pandya, Principal of Krishna Avanti Primary School Croydon, and Ian Garrard, Site Manager of the school.