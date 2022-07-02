Don’t miss out on free home to school transport

Families in Hartlepool who are entitled to free home to school travel assistance are being reminded to complete and return an important form to ensure they remain entitled in the next school year.

Families eligible for this support on the grounds of low income are required to renew their entitlement each year by completing and returning an application form.

The form, with an accompanying letter, was posted to all eligible families of primary and secondary pupils by Hartlepool Borough Council’s Passenger Transport Services Team in April with a return deadline of 24th June 2022 but to date some applications have not been returned.

Jayne Brown, the Council’s Passenger Transport Team Leader, said: “We’d be grateful if families would please complete and return their forms to us as soon as possible.”

If people have any queries, please contact the Passenger Transport Services Team on (01429) 523526 or 523769 or email passengerts@hartlepool.gov.uk