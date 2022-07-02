Join us on Instagram for a chance to win an iPad!



Posted on Friday 8th September 2017

It’s not too late to sign up to the Bournemouth Commuter Challenge!

You could win a host of weekly prizes, from iPads and Apple watches to cinema and shopping vouchers, and much more.

To be in with a chance to win you must take a more sustainable form of transport to work in Bournemouth. If you normally travel alone by car, why not switch your journey to cycle, walk, run, get the bus or car share to work instead.

Simply sign up to the Challenge, record your sustainable journeys online and get your colleagues or employees to sign up too.

For an extra chance to win prizes, follow us on Instagram and share a photo with us of your sustainable commute tagging it with #commutetowin and @bournemouthcouncil.

We will select our favourite photos to win prizes at the end of the challenge – from wireless earphones, an Amazon Echo or an iPad!

Please read the terms and conditions before entering.