Results of governance consultation published

The results of a consultation on how Liverpool should be governed from 2023 have been published.

The option that received the most votes from residents was the Mayoral model.

In March, Liverpool City Council launched a three-month consultation asking residents:

“How would you like Liverpool City Council to be run?”.

The consultation, which was held online and via postal ballot, included a letter being sent to every household on the electoral roll in the city. It was supported by a digital, radio and print media campaign and ended on 20 June.

The results of the survey are:

40.9% (4,709 votes) – a city Mayor who is directly elected by voters every four years

– a city Mayor who is directly elected by voters every four years 32.9% (3,793 votes) – a council led by one or more Committees made up of elected councillors

– a council led by one or more Committees made up of elected councillors 23.6% (2,721 votes) – a Leader who is an elected councillor, chosen by a vote of other elected councillors

– a Leader who is an elected councillor, chosen by a vote of other elected councillors 2.5% (296 votes) – no preference stated

The outcome of the consultation will be reported to the Constitutional Issues Committee on Monday 11 July.

The consultation details will then go to Full Council at Liverpool Town Hall on Wednesday, 20 July, to be discussed and voted upon by all of the city’s 90 councillors.

Any change in governance will take effect from the elections in May 2023, and will be binding on the Council for five years.

The consultation results report can be found at: https://councillors.liverpool.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=1815&MId=19812.

City Solicitor, Dan Fenwick, said: “The Council’s objective was to reach out to as many people in Liverpool as possible to ensure they knew about the consultation, so that they could have their say, over the future governance of Liverpool City Council.

“The results of this consultation will now be reported back to Full Council, which will make the final decision on whether to keep the mayoralty or move to a different model of governance from May 2023.”