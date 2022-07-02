Second entrance at Hackney Central station opens

Customers can enjoy quicker and easier access to London Overground services at Hackney Central from today, as a new entrance opened on Graham Road helping to ease congestion, provide more direct access to the town centre and allow a simpler interchange with Hackney Downs station and local bus services.

The £3 million scheme was delivered collaboratively with funding by the Department for Transport (DfT) using land that Hackney Council owns. The project was delivered by TfL and Arriva Rail London, who operate the London Overground on TfL’s behalf, and Network Rail.

The new additional entrance provides major improvements to the station including a new covered gate line, two new ticket vending machines and additional cycle storage helping to encourage greener and more sustainable journeys to and from the station. It also features a living roof on both the new station building and the covered cycle storage and a green wall and new trees in the customer area. Throughout the station, lighting has been upgraded to the latest energy saving LED technology providing a brighter and safer environment for customers.

The new southern entrance provides direct access to the westbound platform and provides more direct walking access to the town centre with a convenient interchange to local bus stops on Graham Road. An information screen provides live next bus information next to the station exit to help with onward connections, with a newly installed pedestrian crossing making it safer to cross the road for buses heading towards Dalston.

Customers in need of refreshment can make use of the new water fountain to refill reusable bottles free of charge or grab a coffee and snack on the go from the new food and drink kiosk. Hackney Council invited applications from experienced traders to run the kiosk and selected Mother, a local business owned by three siblings who have managed a cafe of the same name in Hackney Wick since 2017. The cafe has become popular for its focus on quality plant-based ingredients, community focus and excellent coffee – and will benefit hugely from the thousands of passengers who use the station every day.

The new entrance is a response to the growing popularity of London Overground services in Hackney which saw passenger numbers rise by around 10 per cent in the two years prior to the pandemic. As more people start to use the service again, the new entrance will ease congestion, particularly on the eastbound platforms. An easier, more direct interchange with Hackney Downs will also assist customers when changing between London Overground services and provide a quicker route to the new entrance. It is anticipated that around 35 per cent of customers will make use of the new entrance.