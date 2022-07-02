Town Centre Races – road closures





01 July 2022



To facilitate the safe delivery of the Barnsley Town Centre Races (part of Barnsley’s Big Weekend), a number of road closures will be implemented. These, alongside the suspension of a number of on-street parking bays on the affected streets, will restrict vehicle access to specific areas of the town centre footprint on Friday 15 July.

To minimise disruption as much as possible, road closures will be implemented as detailed below:

3pm – 11pm

Church Street

Regent Street

Eastgate

Eldon Street

Market Hill

St. Mary’s Place

Church Lane

The Arcade

Regent Street South

Hanson Street

Royal Street

County Way

Cheapside

All on street parking and loading on the affected streets will be suspended during this period.

Eldon Street taxi rank will be relocated to Midland Street during this period. Access will be managed until the event has finished, via onsite Traffic Management.

Pedestrian movement will also be restricted during the event. There will be specific crossing points signposted and managed.

We will endeavour to reopen all roads as soon as it’s safe to do so, after the event has concluded.

On Saturday 16 July, there will also be temporary road closures in place to accommodate Pride Barnsley. Hanson Street and Regent Street South will be closed from 8am to 6pm.

We would like to thank everyone for their cooperation and apologise for any inconvenience.

Find out more about Barnsley’s Big Weekend.