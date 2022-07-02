Trust offers welcome bonus to consultant medical doctors

Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust (CNTW) is delighted to offer a welcome bonus of up to £15,000 to consultant medical doctors joining the Trust.

Consultant medical doctors joining inpatient and community services in rural Northumberland and Cumbria are set to receive a bonus when starting their new role.

The aim of the Rewarding Welcome, Rewarding Career incentive is to support recruitment onto wards and support staff in helping to address short-term shortages.

With effect from 20th June, a payment of up to £15,000 will be paid for new appointments in consultant medical doctor roles.

Rajesh Nadkarni, Executive Medical Director and Deputy Chief Executive at the Trust, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer this opportunity to doctors joining our services. Our staff have faced unprecedented challenges in recent times and have responded admirably, but we are aware of the day-to-day difficulties with staffing levels in some of our services.

Having a full qualified staffing complement would help increase savings and more importantly enable us to provide a more therapeutic and supportive environment on our wards. We hope that by introducing this incentive we can attract people who will help us provide the best possible care to those who need us.”

A leading provider of mental health and learning disability services across the North East and north Cumbria, CNTW is recruiting into a number of roles.

The Trust has recently introduced a number of initiatives to make wellbeing a priority. One such initiative is the Thrive website, designed to be a ‘one stop shop’ for health and wellbeing information.

The Trust also has a welcome bonus for registered nurses.

To find out more about or Rewarding Career, Rewarding Welcome, visit www.cntw.nhs.uk/reward