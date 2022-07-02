University shines blue on Action Mesothelioma Day

Today (Friday 1 July) the Power Tower of the University of Northampton will ‘Go Blue for Meso’ as part of a national campaign to raise awareness of the asbestos cancer, mesothelioma, and the dangers of asbestos.

The University’s Energy Centre’s 26-meter-tower and its 12-meter screen has become a part of the Northampton skyline. On Friday, the campus will be bathed blue by the tower to put a spotlight on mesothelioma – a disease caused by exposure to asbestos. The UK has the world’s highest incidence of mesothelioma with more than 2,700 people diagnosed each year.

Kate Williams – Deputy Dean, of the University’s Faculty of Arts, Science and Technology – is a mesothelioma patient and hosted the national event in 2021. She said: “As a peritoneal mesothelioma patient myself, I am all too aware of the importance of raising awareness of the disease and the dangers of asbestos, which is still in around 85% of schools, 90% of hospitals and kills more people than die road traffic accidents per year.

“If we are to see companies and the Government take action and prevent other families being affected by this disease, we must shine a light on the scandal of continuing asbestos use in buildings that house our children and most vulnerable.

