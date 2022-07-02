Win a week in a Cromer beach chalet!

Date published: 29th June 2022

As we enter another busy summer season, North Norfolk District Council is offering one lucky winner and their family the chance to have a week in one of our iconic beach chalets, free of charge.

The beach chalets will be yours to enjoy at the height of summer, from 27 August to 2 September.

All you have to do to enter, simply like our post on our official Facebook OR Twitter channels! You’re welcome to share the post with friends and family too.

You can find our official channels so by following @northnorfolkdc on Facebook and Twitter

The competition closes 4pm Wednesday 13 July

Estates and Assets Strategy Manager Renata Garfoot said:

“Our beach huts and chalets are a staple of our beaches and the seaside tourist offering, and we would love to give someone the opportunity to holiday in one for the week!

You can also hire one of our weekly let huts or chalets all year round for a wonderful week along the coast.”

If you’re not lucky enough to win on this occasion, do not worry there are still beach huts available for hire.

Our beach huts and chalets are available all year round and bookings can be made from as little as £80 for the week, they can suit your trip for a sunny day out to the beach, or for a nice wintery walk along the coastline.

You can also book out our beach huts or chalets from Autumn to Spring as block booking, from 1 October to 21 May from £295 for the 8 month period.

