Barnsley’s Big Weekend to return this summer

Barnsley’s Big Weekend returns next month with a packed line-up of free events and entertainment between Friday 15 and Sunday 17 July.

Three days of exciting free events, including Mayor’s Day, cycling races, festival of brass, street theatre and more are coming to the town centre.

The fun gets underway with the Barnsley Town Centre Cycle Races at 4pm on Friday 15 July. Festivities will begin with a community ride before progressing to an elite set of races as part of the British Cycling Men’s and Women’s National Circuit Series.

There’s something for everyone on Saturday, from brass bands, Pride Barnsley celebrations and the return of Mayor’s Day. The Glass Works Square, Alhambra Shopping Centre, and Barnsley Town Hall will be alive with the sound of music from 12 different amazing brass bands.

Pride Barnsley, Barnsley’s biggest LGBTQIA+ event, is back and taking over the Mandela Gardens to celebrate queer life and culture with live music, entertainment, and stalls. Visitors are welcome to bring their glamour, glitz, and grace to the Family Catwalk Extravaganza family fashion show at The Civic at 1pm.

A new exhibition by renowned sculptor Graham Ibbeson is being unveiled at the Cooper Gallery and the Barnsley Serves the World exhibition at Experience Barnsley will be in full flow with the Anyone for Tennis street theatre show.

A brilliant event of prehistoric proportions is coming to May Day Green on Sunday 17 July from 11am-4 pm. Visitors to the Big Dino Show will be able to meet Tiny, the not-so-tiny Triceratops and Zoom, the T-Rex, as part of the How to Train Your Dinosaur! show.

What’s Your Move, a big day of healthy activities designed to get Barnsley moving is coming to The Glass Works Square from 11 am-4pm on the Sunday. Find your own move with information and advice on summer sports and fitness clubs happening all across Barnsley at barnsleywhatsyourmove.co.uk.

Cllr Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture at Barnsley Council said: “This is Barnsley’s Big Weekend, a chance to celebrate everything great about Barnsley and provide people with a wide variety of free entertainment and fun.

“It’s great to see people come together, our communities are united by a shared sense of pride in the borough, and we are proud to have an inclusive, exciting and welcoming family-first town centre. Please come along and enjoy what it has on offer.”

For more information and to download the Barnsley’s Big Weekend programme visit the web page.