Blackpool to host its own European Youth Football Championships in 2022



Posted on Friday 7th May 2021

Blackpool Council and VisitBlackpool are delighted to announce a new three-year partnership to host its own European Youth Football Championships.

The agreement with Euro-Sportring will see the resort host the Blackpool Cup over Easter and May Day Bank Holiday weekends in 2022.

It is expected that over the coming years the annual tournaments will attract up to 1,000 boys’ and girls’ youth teams from across the UK and Europe.

Along with family and friends the events could bring in around 20,000 visitors, giving the local economy a major boost and further showcasing Blackpool’s credentials as a family-friendly resort, capable of hosting a major International sporting event.

Euro-Sportring, with over 60 years’ experience, is a non-profit organisation and Europe’s largest international youth football tournament organiser.

The Blackpool Cup will be played at the brand new state-of-the-art sports complex at the Airport Enterprise Zone, where work on the new grass pitches and changing facilities is underway.

Gavin McIntyre, Euro-Sportring UK Tournaments Director, said:

“The plans for the new facilities are very exciting and we just couldn’t miss out on the opportunity to host our tournaments there. It really is a perfect partnership in every sense, we are able to bring a first class International event to the town and Blackpool is able to offer our groups a fantastic experience of football and family seaside fun.”

Cllr Gillian Campbell, Cabinet Member for Tourism & Culture for Blackpool Council, said:

“We are delighted to be going into partnership with one of Europe’s top youth sporting events. The event has the potential to bring thousands of visitors to the resort and our new facilities at the Airport Enterprise Zone will provide a fitting stage for a tournament of this size and profile.”

There will also be the opportunity for teams in the local area to benefit and get involved in Blackpool’s very own European Youth Football Championships, as there are a certain number of spaces in each age group held for local participants.



