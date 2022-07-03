Forty schools sign-up to eco programme in Hackney

Forty schools in Hackney are now signed-up to take part in the Council-funded Eco-Schools programme – part of the world’s largest environmental education programme – just two years after its inception in the borough.

Aimed at raising awareness about local and global environmental issues, the programme supports school students to take action in their community to tackle the climate crisis.

As a result of students’ efforts, 1,000 trees have been planted in Hackney, seven schools have been recognised by the World Wildlife Foundation for their efforts towards teaching sustainability and protecting the planet, and nine schools have completed the full Eco-School programme.

At City Academy in Homerton, student eco-warriors started a successful petition to remove single use plastic cups from the canteen. Now, saving almost 40,000 single-use cups from being thrown away every year.

Cllr Mete Coban, Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, visited Stoke Newington School on the final day of London Climate Action Week, for a roundtable discussion with students from the school and nearby Grasmere Primary School, who are both part of the Eco-Schools programme.

