In the news 24-30 June 2022

A round up of mentions of our students, staff and the University in the media over the past week.

The Guardian spoke with our Vice Chancellor Prof. Nick Petford about how universities could be forced to take less UK students as the value tuition fees decreases.

In a blog for WonkHE, our Deputy Vice Chancellor Prof. Shân Wareing explores the impact of housing fragility on students, following new research from Jisc.

An editorial in The Times about how virtual reality is being used to train doctors mentions the University of Northampton using such technology for its Nursing students since 2018 (weblink not available).

Senior Lecturer in American Politics David Waller spoke with BBC Radio Northampton about the reversal of Roe v. Wade abortion case decision and its impact on women’s rights. Listen again here (starts 3hr 47mins).

With coronavirus infection rates on the up across the county, our Covid expert and Visiting Professor of Nursing Dr Steve O’Brien was back talking with BBC Radio Northampton to discuss what is driving the upsurge. Listen again here (starts 1hr 10mins).

Nursing students at University of Northampton will continue to receive clinical placements at St. Andrew’s Healthcare after the two organisations renewed their working partnership, as reported by Business in the News, Wellbeing News, and other publications.

Last week was Graduate Fashion Week and the winner of the Footwear Award was UON grad Matthew Jones as reported by Fashion Network.

Martyna Ziebinska’s work was featured in The Guardian’s ‘fashion gallery’.

Following big losses at the Tiverton by-election, our Westminster expert and Senior Lecturer in Journalism Kate Ironside spoke to BBC Radio Three Counties about what’s next for the Tories. Listen again here (starts 42mins).

Research led by the University’s Dr Jack Hardwicke into cyclists’ perceptions of the safety of their headgear was featured in Road CC.

Jack also spoke with BBC Radio Northampton’s Kerrie Cosh about how cyclists can stay safe on the roads. Listen again here (starts at 21mins 50).

Sports students have been helping The Cobblers with their pre-season preparations with tests and advice at Waterside campus, as reported by the Chronicle & Echo and Northants Live.