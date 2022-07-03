Recycle Week: This year North Norfolk District Council is ‘Stepping It Up’ in the fight against Climate Change!

Date published: 20th September 2021

The Council is proud to ‘Step It Up’ this Recycle Week in the biggest and best Recycle Week ever. Recycle Now and NNDC are asking residents and businesses to ‘Step It Up’ in the fight against climate change and take action to protect our environment through even better recycling habits.

Recycle Now has partnered with TV Presenter, Invictus Games Medallist and Strictly Come Dancing Star JJ Chalmers for the national campaign.

JJ is a keen environmentalist and is partnering with Recycle Now to inspire the nation to ‘Step It Up’ in the fight against climate change.

He commented: “I’m thrilled to be part of this year’s campaign. I’m passionate about the environment and how we can battle climate change. I am delighted to be working with the Recycle Now team on what has become a really important week of action across the UK. I really want to encourage people to look at what they are doing and how they can ‘Step It Up’ and do even more… even better.”

Recycle Now and NNDC are asking the District to ‘Step It Up’ and perfect our recycling habits.

Getting recycling right

Latest research from Recycle Now reveals that almost 9 out of 10 people now recycle.

However, 55% of households put items in the general rubbish bin that can be recycled; including foil, aerosols, and plastic toiletry (shampoo and conditioner bottles), plastic trays and cleaning and bleach bottles. This is where we can ‘Step It Up’. We can all help fight climate change by recycling because recycling currently saves 18 million tonnes of CO2 every year, which is the same as taking 12 million cars off the road.

Every year Recycle Week unites retailers, brands, waste management companies, trade associations, national & local governments and the media to focus on how recycling can play a part in limiting the pressure we put on the planet through our use of natural resources.

Many of us try our best, but there are some simple things that we can all do to make our recycling even better.

Top tips for recycling in North Norfolk:

Recycle more of these items: Correct plastics – we accept food pots, tubs and trays – just give them a rinse and remove any soft film lids. Plastic bottles from shampoo, detergent, shower gel bottles. Empty, rinse and replace the lid to recycle your shampoo, detergent, and shower gel bottles. Remove any pump dispensers.

Make sure these never go in the recycling bin: Hard plastics such as toys, hangers, garden furniture & plants pots. Soft plastics such as film and carrier bags.

If you’re at all unsure about how to recycle a specific item, remember that Recycle Now’s Recycling Locator can show you exactly what needs to go in the recycling bin where you live – just pop in your postcode!

Craig Stephens, Campaign Manager for Recycle Now, commented: “This year we’re focused on how recycling can help fight climate change and how by recycling even better we can have a bigger impact on our environment. Here in North Norfolk it’s no different – more and more of us are recycling, so the next step is to make sure we get our recycling right. So come on, North Norfolk keep up the great work and let’s make the District’s recycling better than ever before!”

Cllr Nigel Lloyd, NNDC’s Portfolio Holder for Environmental Services, Climate Change & Environment, added: “It has been said that ‘the biggest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it’.’

A great way to do your bit for the environment is to generate less waste in the first place by avoiding unnecessary packaging wherever possible.

After minimising your waste, the good news is that every single householder and business in North Norfolk has an opportunity to contribute in the fight against climate change by taking the time to recycle their waste correctly.

North Norfolk residents recycle around 41% of their waste which is a good performance when compared with other Norfolk Councils – I wish to thank everyone for your efforts!

Despite these good standards, there remains room to improve further on our recycling rates. Unfortunately, we continue to see recyclable items placed in the general waste bins (these are not sorted and go to incineration) whilst many non-recyclable items are being placed in the green bins (these must be removed at our recycling centres costing time and money).

I would urge everyone to take note of the materials that can be recycled, it only takes a short moment and then take the time to sort their waste into the correct bins. By doing this you will be helping the environment and lowering your own carbon footprint.”

Find out more about Recycle Week, and to find out what you can and can’t recycle where you live.