Remembering Srebrenica – Coventry City Council

Coventry will next week join others around the world to mark the anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide.

Srebrenica Memorial Day will be held on 11 July, to pay tribute to victims of the genocide and send a clear message to future generations to say ‘never again’.

The genocide was part of the Bosnian War and was the worst atrocity on European soil since the Second World War. More than 8,000 mainly Bosnian Muslim, men and boys were killed, countless women were raped and over 25,000 people were forced from the area, suffering terrible abuse.

Srebrenica Memorial Week this year runs from 4-11 July and will see a number of services and public events. It is organised by Remembering Srebrenica, a British charity that works to counter discrimination and build stronger community relations.

The theme for 2022 is ‘Combatting Denial: Challenging Hatred’, which aims to encourage people to recognise the important role that they can play in combating denial to help build safer, stronger communities.

The city of Coventry will once again be honouring the day.

Cllr Abdul Salam Khan, Deputy Leader of the Council, said: “Coventry is known around the world as a city of peace and reconciliation, and we will be proud to join Remembering Srebrenica to ensure the victims are never forgotten.

“Their stories remind us how terrifyingly easy it is for hatred and prejudice to take hold, and for those to turn into violence. We have sadly seen it many times over the years, in different areas of the world.

“We must remember, and we must tell these stories so we can make a difference and create a better world. This year’s theme is to combat denial and challenge hatred – that is something we can all do and something we must do. We do it as a city and this is a way we can all play our own little part.”

Coventry opened its doors to many who lost their homes in the Conflict, including some who had been kept in concentration camps and is now home to hundreds of families from Bosnia and Herzegovina and the former Yugoslavia.

Remembering Srebrenica is a charity that works throughout the year to combat extremism, hatred and discrimination and to build stronger communities. You can learn more about its work at www.srebrenica.org.uk.