Suicide prevention projects in Cornwall receive £325,000 funding boost

A total of 13 organisations across Cornwall have been given up to £25,000 each to help prevent suicides in our communities.

Each has developed a project that aims to help a broad range of people including young men, those who identify as LGBTQ+, women going through the menopause and homeless people.

A list of the projects can be found below and on the Suicide Prevention Innovation Fund page on the Council’s website.

The money was made available from NHS England and has been distributed by Cornwall Council’s Public Health team and NHS Kernow Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

It comes after the first round of funding proved a huge success last year. It saw 12 organisations receive up to £10,000 each, providing a range of support to many people across our communities including:

A father of a nine-year-old boy who had been left grief-stricken and struggling to cope after his wife suddenly died. Both he and his son received support to help each other through their grief.

A young man who was the victim of domestic abuse and had begun experiencing dangerous thoughts. An outdoor project saw him bond with other men, dramatically improving both his mental and physical health.

Paula Chappell, Public Health Practitioner and suicide prevention lead in Cornwall’s Public Health team, said:

“We are delighted to be able to offer funding to these 13 excellent projects, all of which will help us in our mission to bring the number of suicides in our communities down to zero.

“Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly has one of the highest self-harm and suicide rates in the country so initiatives like these are vital if we want to identify and help people in crisis.”

She added: “Each death by suicide is estimated to affect over 100 people on average, which means suicide prevention is everyone’s business. We must all work together to ensure support is embedded in our communities, workplaces and educational settings.”

Cllr Dr Andy Virr, Portfolio Holder for Adults and Public Health, said:

“Every life lost to suicide has devastating consequences for families, friends and communities so it is incredibly important to ensure people have access to support, whoever they are and whatever their background.

“Every one of these projects will help save lives and it’s great to see such a diverse range of organisations benefitting from the funding.”

Dr Paul Cook, chairman of NHS Kernow Clinical Commissioning Group, said:

“A death by suicide has a devastating and long-lasting impact on those who loved and cared for them as well as the wider community. The prevention of suicide is more achievable through the early intervention and targeted support to people when they need help. We want to protect and improve people’s mental health to stop them from reaching a crisis point and provide hope to those who feel hopeless.

“I’m delighted that the 13 organisations we’ve awarded funds to will be able to draw close to people when they need it the most. These projects have been developed by people with lived experience and close connection with suicide to ensure they reach the right people in the right way.”

Projects funded this year are:

A Band of Brothers Cornwall – Preventing suicides of young and middle-aged men in our community.

CHAOS Group Cornwall – Suicide Prevention specialist community connector – for young people and their families.

Cornish Acorn CIC – Supporting young people and young people with autism with their mental health through engaging in outdoor skills, gardening and youthwork.

Cornwall Mind – Mind Wellbeing and Prevention Groups focusing on recovery, resilience and self-care.

Cornwall Neighbourhoods for Change Tree of Life Project – Community peer supporters and young leaders with lived experience of mental health issues support for young people to reduce the risk of self-harm or suicide.

Cornwall Pride Reaching Rural Communities – Improving the mental health and wellbeing of rural LGBTQ+ communities.

Dracaena Centre – Access to Justice with Emotional Support and Advocacy to Suicide.

First Light South West – Early identification and intervention for victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence with suicide risk.

Hayle Youth Project (HYP) Emotional Resilience, Sharma Project and LGBTQ+ groups – Young People’s Mental Well-being Programme x 3 groups; Emotional Resilience, Sharma (for young women who self-harm) and LGBTQ+ groups.

iCareiMove – Menopause Muse – supporting mental health through menopause education in Cornwall.

MASA Men Against Sexual Abuse – Suicide Protection Counselling Support therapies.

St Petrocs – St Petrocs’ Freshfield Service: preventing suicide and self-harm in people experiencing homelessness throughout Cornwall.

Young People Cornwall – YPTP – young people transition project. To support young people with multiple vulnerabilities and unmet MH needs aged 15-18 who have transitioned from secondary to further education.

If you are worried about your own or someone else’s mental health call the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 24/7 NHS mental health response line on 0800 038 5300. It’s free to access by anyone, any age, any time, day or night.

Visit the Council’s mental health web pages for more information.