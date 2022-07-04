Housing Services to better support those most in need

People most urgently in need of housing help from Dorset Council are being better prioritised with new single points of contact and a triage system.

We are moving away from different phone numbers and email addresses based on where people live, to just one number and two email addresses.

01305 221000 is the new single number for housing support. From here people can choose housing register (social housing), homelessness support or general housing advice. Two email addresses, one for the housing register and one for housing advice and homelessness, are also now available.

The new triage team will assess all enquiries for their urgency and allocate them to the right team in order of priority as part of the council’s drive to prevent people becoming homeless.

The existing email addresses and phone numbers will be phased out gradually to give people time to get used to the new ones and all communication to these will still be received and responded to.

Cllr Graham Carr-Jones, Portfolio Holder for Housing and Community Safety said: “Ensuring those people most urgently in need, get timely advice and support is vital to reducing homelessness and preventing it happening in the first place.

“This work to prioritise our support comes at a particularly crucial time, as the cost of living creates real concern for people about keeping a roof over their head. I urge anyone worried about losing their home to get advice as soon as you think there may be a problem.”

People who already have a housing officer should continue to contact them directly, as their number and email will not change.

New contacts

People wanting to contact the Housing Register team (social housing)

Phone: 01305 221000

Email: dorsetcouncilhomechoice@dorsetcouncil.gov.uk

People worried about homelessness or wanting housing advice

Phone: 01305 221000

Email: housinghelp@dorsetcouncil.gov.uk

Advice and support on housing, including homelessness, advice for tenants and the housing register can also be found on our website.