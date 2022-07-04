Major milestone for Two Friargate as building tops out – Coventry City Council

Two Friargate, Coventry’s premier new office building, has marked the major milestone of reaching its highest point during construction – known as ‘topping out’.

Set to be the city’s most iconic office building, as well as its most sustainable, Two Friargate is the second building to be delivered as part of the wider Friargate Business District. Adjacent to Coventry Train Station, the Business District will also include bars, restaurants, and other uses.

The milestone was celebrated by representatives from Coventry City Council, the West Midlands Combined Authority, which is contributing more than £51 million to the scheme, and contractors Bowmer + Kirkland.

The internal fit out of the building is also being completed at pace, with the building set to open in early 2023.

Cllr Jim O’Boyle, Cabinet Member for Jobs, Regeneration, and Climate Change at Coventry City Council said:

“Two Friargate is a fantastic commercial opportunity, and I am delighted that we have now reached this milestone as we draw closer to completing construction of the building.

“Occupier interest has been incredibly strong and with easy access to Coventry Railway Station, the city centre, and a building which is set up to cater for the modern workforce, it’s clear to see why.

“This moment is a clear signal to businesses, investors, occupiers, and others that Coventry is the place to be, and we are delivering for the future of our city. Of course, its great for the economy of the city too and once its occupied it will provide local jobs for local people.

“Our city centre has been transformed over the last couple of years and now with the extension to the railway station open, this building underway and work on a new hotel set to start soon there is certainly lots to feel excited and proud about.”

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, and chair of the WMCA, said:

“Coventry is a city on the rise with a growing reputation as a cultural and economic hub within not just the West Midlands but also right across the UK.

“The WMCA is standing shoulder to shoulder with Coventry to ensure it continues to prosper and our track record of investment shows we are putting our money where our mouth is.

“We backed Coventry’s City of Culture endeavours to the tune of £35m, we put £40m towards the new railway station and we’ve earmarked another £98m for the City Centre South regeneration scheme.

“Now we have the chance to celebrate this construction milestone at Two Friargate – demonstrable proof that we’re bouncing back from Covid. We’re working hard to press on with vital economic recovery across the West Midlands and the WMCA will play its part in making sure Coventry has a bright future ahead.”