Pop-up vaccination service at this year’s Devon County Show





It’s the Devon County Show this week, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and in addition to our own Devon County Council stand, we will be with Royal Devon Healthcare with an outreach vaccination unit on site, available for anyone eligible for a Covid-19 vaccination.

With Covid-19 virus case numbers climbing, people who are currently eligible for their vaccination are being encouraged to visit while at the show.

Vaccinations are available to any eligible person over the age of 5, Including anyone unregistered to a GP practice.

The van, which is located in Road B, Stand 103, is there each day, 9am to 4:30pm. No need to book. Just come along.

People with tickets to the show are also reminded not to attend if they are feeling unwell or have symptoms of COVID-19.