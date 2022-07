The results for South Croydon’s by-election on Thursday 30 June were declared today at Croydon’s Town Hall. Danielle Denton (CON) was elected as South Croydon’s new Councillor.

Full results for the by-election were as follows:

Danielle Denton (CON) – 1306

Kathleen Garner (UKIP) – 25

John Jefkins (LIB DEM) – 448

Andrew Pelling (IND) – 158

Mark Samuel (IND) – 18

Benjamin Taylor (LAB) – 821

Peter Underwood (GREEN) – 269

Turnout was 25%