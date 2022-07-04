Secret Postcard Art Exhibition to open in Belfast

The Secret Postcards exhibition this Spring will bring art from leading professionals together with art from celebrity artists, promising newcomers and talented amateurs in a display of over two hundred large postcard sized (A5) drawings, photographs, paintings and prints, anonymised (until purchase) and priced at £60 each.

The exhibition will open to the public on Thursday 17th May at 5.30pm, and all funds raised from the artworks sold will go towards supporting Unique, Ulster University’s Belfast School of Art student-led art and design shop, featuring original art from current and former students.

Artists who have donated work to the Secret Postcards exhibition include Neil Shawcross, Colin Davidson, Willie Doherty, Oliver Jeffers, Ros Harvey, Marcus Patton, Mark Shields, Carol Graham, Peter Richards, and many others of international renown. Collectors can view a list of participating artists in the gallery at the Ulster University Belfast School of Art.

Professor Raffaella Folli, Provost of Jordanstown / Belfast, Ulster University commented;

“The anonymity of the art draws collectors and viewers to the core element of fully immersing themselves in the qualities of the many individual artworks without distraction of authorship, and also adds a playful element of judging, guessing and perhaps ‘winning’ – everyone who buys a postcard will get something that they have chosen as being really good, and for some that will mean walking away with a very valuable piece.” “This is the first exhibition of its kind for Ulster University and showcases the real impact that the Belfast School of Art has played and continues to play on the art world; it is a real coup for our students to have work hang alongside that of their internationally acclaimed role models. The artworks on display will be accessible and affordable and would make wonderful gifts supporting a great cause – the role of Unique in nurturing the next generation of Northern Irish art and craft talent.”

Ulster University will also host a talk with Ulster University graduate Colin Davidson on 17 May at 7pm, entitled ‘Drawing control; painting freedom’.

Colin Davidson commented:

“I left Ulster University in 1991 and I’ve always felt a real connection to the University. I’m supporting the Secret Postcard exhibition and Unique because I think it’s great that students can showcase and sell their work while they are still studying.” Claire Mooney Ulster University Belfast School of Art student commented; “It is such an honour to be exhibiting alongside esteemed artists at this early stage of my career, this exhibition presents the opportunity for me to put work out there for the first time.”

Ulster University’s Secret Postcard exhibition will be open to the public from 5.30pm on Thursday 17th May at the Belfast campus on York Street.

Tickets for the Colin Davidson in conversation event are limited and will be allocated on a first come first serve basis.