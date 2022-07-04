Weekly Planning Applications: 30 June 2022

The following planning applications have been received. You can view them online by clicking on the application number below or via our search page.

Copies can also be viewed by appointment at Exeter City Council, Civic Centre, Paris Street, please call 01392 265223 to arrange a time for viewing.

Letters of objection, comment or support can be made via the application on our website, or directly to the case officer stated on the application, before the Expiry Date shown on the ‘Important Dates’ screen.

DEVELOPMENT AFFECTING THE SETTING OF A LISTED BUILDING (LB) AND/OR THE CHARACTER OR APPEARANCE OF A CONSERVATION AREA (CA)

1 Charlotte Mews. Extension to facilitate change of use to three flats. 22/0812/FUL (CA)

4 Monmouth Avenue, Topsham. Entrance hall side extension, garden room, permeable paving front garden for parking, loft conversion with access dormar, change of use of garage to store and utility. 22/0783/FUL (CA)



24 Southernhay West. Installation of new external door on northern elevation and internal alterations. 22/0747/FUL (LB&CA)



34 Fairpark Road. Bike shed in front courtyard. 21/1972/FUL (CA)



46 St Davids Hill. Replacement roof. 22/0724/FUL (LB&CA)

LISTED BUILDING APPLICATIONS

24 Southernhay West. Installation of new external door on northern elevation and internal alterations. 22/0753/LBC

46 St Davids Hill. Replacement roof. 22/0768/LBC

152 Heavitree Road. Replacement of roof, wooden joists and rainwater goods. 22/0667/LBC

PLANNING APPLICATIONS

2 Crackington Avenue. Single storey rear extension. 22/0674/FUL*

2 Vicarage Gardens, Old Vicarage Road. Two storey side extension. 22/0831/FUL*



4 Tuckfield Close. Single storey side and rear extension. 22/0824/FUL*



3 Melrose Avenue. Single storey side extension. 22/0776/FUL*



8 Exwick Villas, Exwick Road. Ground floor rear and side extension and patio decking. 22/0765/FUL*



15 The Chase, Topsham. Ground floor rear extension. 22/0825/FUL*



19 Denmark Road. Replacement of existing conservatory and existing rear extension. 22/0785/FUL*



32 Sheridan Road. Two storey side extension. 22/0803/FUL*



33 Fleming Way. To install solar panels onto slate roof. 22/0711/FUL*



36 Argyll Road. Replacement garage and terrace at front of property. 22/0717/FUL*

50 St Johns Road. Replacement of existing conservatory and internal alterations. 22/0778/FUL*

62 Dorset Avenue. Single storey rear extension and access steps. 22/0813/FUL*



178 Sweetbrier Lane. Fence (2m high) with gates, to rear of property (retrospective). 22/0782/FUL*

PRIOR APPROVAL; CLASS E TO C3 RESIDENTIAL

1 Charlotte Mews, Pavilion Place. Change of use from existing offices to three flats (C3 use). 22/0850/PDCD*

READVERTISEMENT (21 DAYS); DEVELOPMENT AFFECTING THE SETTING OF A LISTED BUILDING (LB) AND/OR THE CHARACTER OR APPEARANCE OF A CONSERVATION AREA (CA)

Former Police Station And Magistrates Court, Heavitree Road. Outline planning application with all matters considered in detail except landscaping, for the demolition of the existing buildings and construction of mixed-use development comprising Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (Sui Generis) and Co-Living (Sui Generis) with associated infrastructure. (Revised plans received). 21/1564/OUT (LB&CA)