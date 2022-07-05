Advice issued as Covid infections rise

Public health officials in Hartlepool are asking residents to take precautionary steps to protect themselves and others as Covid infections continue to rise.

Statistics show that the current 7 day rate of infection for the town is 180 people per 100,000 – up from 102 per 100,000 the previous week.

This figure is based on the current limited testing arrangements, so in reality it is thought to be much higher.

Craig Blundred, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Director of Public Health, said: “Covid vaccines continue to offer good protection against serious illness, and people should ensure they have received all of the jabs they are entitled to.”

He added that it is important that people continue to take steps to try to limit the spread of the virus, particularly amongst vulnerable groups of people.

“Public health advice is to get vaccinated and to wear a mask, especially in crowded spaces. If you are meeting with others make sure you let fresh air into the premises and always practise good hygiene such as washing your hands regularly. If you cough or sneeze always cover your mouth and nose.

“If you have symptoms of COVID or a positive CIVID test, follow government guidance by trying to stay at home and avoiding contact with other people until you no longer have a high temperature (if you had one) or until you no longer feel unwell. If you test positive, try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people for 5 days after taking the test,” he said.

Two sub-variants of the Omicron strain of Covid – BA.4 and BA.5 – are said to be driving the current increase.

Nationally, weekly coronavirus figures show 2.3m infections were recorded in the week to 24 June, up from 1.7m the week before.