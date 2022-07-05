Barnstaple Enterprise Expo at Node





A business support exhibition event is being held in Barnstaple this week to help local entrepreneurs take their enterprises to the next level.

Enterprise Expo is being run and hosted by Node Cowork, a coworking and enterprise hub within the Town Square Spaces (TownSq) network, and will include a host of presentations, expert drop-in sessions and information about a range of business support programmes on offer.

Industry experts who will be on-hand to offer advice and packages of business support include Petroc College, Setsquared and Libraries Unlimited, among others, and topics such as HR, marketing, sales and bookkeeping will be on the agenda.

The expo is free to attend and guests are also offered free coworking for the day with lunch and refreshments provided throughout.

Julian Dymond, Community Manager at Node, said: “There aren’t many business owners who can say they are one-hundred-per cent confident in every area of their businesses, which is why we are so committed to offering and facilitating as many opportunities as possible for people to get support.

“Enterprise Expo is set to address all the major areas of business that startups and established companies may be unfamiliar with but would really benefit from finding out more about, with some fantastic support programmes on offer that we’re sure can take any business up a notch. We’re looking forward to welcoming the business community in Barnstaple and the surrounding areas for a fantastic day of networking, learning and levelling up!”

Enterprise Expo will be held at Node Cowork, Barnstaple on Thursday (7 July) from 10am-2pm. To register interest in attending, visit nodecowork.co.uk/events/enterprise-expo.

Node is the flagship development at Roundswell Enterprise Park and is part-funded by us alongside the European Regional Development Fund and Heart of the South West Local Enterprise Partnership.