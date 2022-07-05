BTC Students Compete for 999 Academy Places

Second year students at Bridgwater & Taunton College have been competing for places in the 999 Academy, the College’s popular enrichment club for people interested in a career in the uniformed protective services such as the Police and Ambulance and Fire Services.

More than 30 hopeful applicants from courses across the College curriculum took part in the selection process. As well as being interviewed by Academy staff, they completed a fitness test run by Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service Firefighters Lili Ibbotson and Harry Burrows, both former BTC students. PC Chris Lee from Avon and Somerset Police and Paramedic Ellie Humphreys from South Western Ambulance Service (SWAST) conducted formal interviews, while SWAST’s Starlena Hancock ran observation skills tests. The process aimed to explore each candidate’s existing skills, such as leadership, initiative and communication, and establish their particular interest in the subject.

At the end of the process, the Academy was delighted to offer 20 students on A Level, T Level, Uniformed Protective Services (UPS) and Health & Social Care courses places. All the students are excited to be joining the 999 Academy in September.

Academy Manager Ruth Burrows said

I am very excited about the new cohort and extremely proud that the delivery team is made up of former BTC and 999 Academy students, who are all now employed by the emergency services as Police Officers, Paramedics and Fire Fighters. Applications to the 999 Academy are increasing each year, particularly we’re doing more to encouraging students from different academic areas to apply. It’s great to have so many people keen to get involved in this exciting and dynamic enrichment.

BTC provides a range of exciting extracurricular opportunities to help students develop their skills, enhance their CVs and develop their hobbies alongside their studies. They include Team BTC sports teams, the Honours Academy for high-flying students hoping to gain a place at a top university, and creative options such as Dance, Design and the Show Choir. For more information, visit the Academies page or call 01247 441234.