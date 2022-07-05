Coventry bids for funding for more EV charging points – Coventry City Council

Coventry is pushing ahead with its plans to increase charging points for electric vehicles in the city by making three more bids for funding.

The city has ambitious targets to be able to help residents and workers across the city have plenty of places to charge electric vehicles to speed the move across Coventry from old, polluting transport to clean, green options to improve air quality for all residents. The bid is outlined in report to the Council’s Cabinet on 14 July.

By December this year the city will have over 700 charging points, including rapid 50kw per hour chargers on the main arterial routes, around the city and in the city centre itself.

Councillor Jim O’Boyle, Cabinet Member for Jobs, Regeneration and Climate Change, said:

“We have been working quickly to help create the infrastructure for electric vehicles and the impact they can have on the air quality of the city.

“These bids will hopefully secure even more funding to bring us closer to our vision of a clean air city, leading the way in the country, embracing innovation, and giving all residents the means to be able to charge an electric vehicle as near to their homes or places of work as possible.”

If successful, these bids could deliver a further 500 on street residential charging points, rapid chargers, solar panels and battery storage.

Coventry has the second most electric charging points per capita in the country apart from London.

This report seeks approval to make three separate bid submissions to the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) for up to £5.5m from the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) fund and the On Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme (ORCS).

These initiatives are just part of the plans to make Coventry a greener, healthier city in which to live and work and to make it easier for local residents to own and charge electric cars. Around 46% of Coventry households do not have access to private parking, so having on-street charge points for them to use is critical to supporting the transition to electric cars.

Public transport and taxis are also moving towards the cleaner transport with 26 electric taxis already in use in the city and Coventry’s buses moving towards an all-electric fleet by the end of 2025. A first for the whole country.

The first ten electric buses have been running in the city since August 2020, and a further 50 will come into service over the next two months, with more to come later this year as the new buses are delivered.

The city council’s own fleet also includes 70 electric vehicles, 60% of which are vans. These vehicles are available for local businesses to trial on a “try before you buy” basis, with around 100 businesses having taken up the opportunity to date.

We should know in August 2022 if we have been successful in our LEVI Pilot project bid