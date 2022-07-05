Geordie Hospital favourites conquer Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in aid of Hospital Charity

Geordie Hospital favourites Reverend Captain Katie Watson and Nurse Specialist Sean Marshall-Kellie swapped the hospital corridors for the great outdoors last weekend (2nd July 2022), to take part in a challenging 12-hour Yorkshire Three Peaks climb to raise funds for Newcastle Hospitals Charity.

Katie Watson, a firm favourite amongst the cast of the Channel 4 documentary and Nurse Specialist Sean – who charmed patients with his Geordie charisma – set off for the Yorkshire Dales on Saturday 2 July to complete a 24.5-mile hike of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough – in just 12 hours.

The pair completed the challenge in aid of Newcastle Hospitals Charity, the dedicated charity of Newcastle Hospitals. The charity works to raise funds and supports the staff, patients, visitors and wider communities of Newcastle Hospitals, going above and beyond what the core NHS can offer, from funding innovative research projects to cutting-edge surgical equipment.

They were joined by other staff members from the trust and the charity team for the gruelling trip, which saw them tackle a total ascent of 1585 metres in pouring rain, howling wind and (luckily) some bursts of sunshine.

Speaking of her experience taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks, Katie – who was recovering from a broken ankle – said: “It was a good day on the hills, with skylarks, all kinds of weather and even an ice cream on the way up Whernside! A chance to have time to reflect on the people we raise funds for and the difference we make on their journeys through the hospital system.”

Sean Marshall-Kellie – who was stopped by a fan for a selfie on one of the peaks! – added: “It really was a challenge and there were some parts I found particularly tough but thinking of everyone who had generously sponsored me helped me put one hiking boot in front of the other! I’m so proud to have raised over £1,200 for Newcastle Hospitals Charity.”

Teri Bayliss, Director of Newcastle Hospitals Charity said: “We are so proud of Katie, Sean and all of our supporters who took on the Yorkshire Three Peaks! We know it was not an easy day and it really pushed them to their limits, so we are even more grateful for the funds raised to aid Newcastle Hospitals Charity in helping make a positive impact at Newcastle Hospitals.”

To support Katie and Sean in their challenge, you can donate to their fundraising pages below:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sean-marshall-kellie

https://newcastlehospitals.enthuse.com/pf/katie-watson-02823