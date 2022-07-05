MENTAL HEALTH AWARD COMMENDATION – Sandwell College

Sandwell Family of Colleges has been recognised at the National Sixth Form College Awards.

Narrowly missing out on the Health and Wellbeing Award, we were particularly commended for our services to staff and students and the variety of impactful well-being and mental health initiatives across our colleges.

Sarah Keast, HR Lead for Organisational Development & Projects, said: “We were delighted to receive the runner up award for Health and Wellbeing on behalf of Sandwell College at the SFCA conference. It was a great opportunity to talk to colleagues across the country and celebrate some of the great work we all do for our learners!”