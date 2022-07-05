New ways of working shared by Trust board

Local people from across Bradford and Craven are invited to join staff and Board members at Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust’s next online public board meeting, on Thursday 14 July, 9.00am to 2.00pm.

At the meeting, the public will hear about the governance changes following new legislation which sees Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) move to Integrated Care Boards (ICBs), and the establishment of the Bradford District and Craven Health and Care Partnership.

The ICBs are a new type of organisation governed by partners that will work together to improve the lives of people in West Yorkshire. The legislation, part of the new Health and Care Act 2022, came into effect on Friday 1 July. It aims to support the NHS in harnessing the best ways of working and ensuring people are benefitting from more joined-up care.

Therese Patten, chief executive of Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The new ways of working brought in by the legislative changes will ensure we can provide integrated, enhanced, quality care for the communities we serve. We already have strong partnership working across Bradford and Craven but this change will further strengthen our approach to benefit local people. This is an exciting and important time for the NHS and our district.”

The Board and public will also get the chance to hear from service users and their first-hand experiences of receiving care at the Trust. Mike Woodhead, the director of finance, contracting and estates, will also talk through the most recent finance report.

Anyone interested in joining virtually on Thursday 14 July 2022 should contact the Trust’s Foundation Office on FT@bdct.nhs.uk or 01274 251313.