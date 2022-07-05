Rising Star Rebecca proves the power of apprenticeships

When 18-year-old Rebecca McDermott joined the NHS in 2018 as a Level 2 Business Administration apprentice, she wasn’t sure where it might take her.

Fast-forward to 2022 aged 22, and she has her answer; it’s taken her to within touching distance of a degree in Business Management.

Recently presented with the ‘Rising Star’ award at the annual Nelson & Colne College Group’s ‘Apprenticeship Awards Event’, Rebecca showed what she was made of while working at East Lancashire Hospitals Trust (ELHT) during the Covid pandemic.

Demonstrating organisational skills that wowed managers, Rebecca played an instrumental role in creating new systems and processes which enabled the Trust’s administrative staff to work from home and attend the office safely on a rota basis.

Not only did Rebecca work out a new process for staff swabbing, she created an internal procedure that ensured regular Covid updates were shared among employees.

Following her heroics at ELHT, Rebecca then took on a new position as a PA while completing a Level 4 Business and Professional Administration course which she completed in July 2021.

Today, high-flier Rebecca is in the midst of a Deputy Directorate Manager secondment whilst completing the Chartered Management Degree Apprenticeship.

On her stellar journey, Rebecca said: “When I started out in 2018, I had no idea about the potential my apprenticeship could deliver.

“I knew I wanted to be in a business administration role, but once working, I started to see opportunities presenting themselves and I am loving every minute.

“I have learnt so much since starting out as a business admin apprentice and, as my roles have evolved, I’ve had exposure to a number of experiences and environments I never could have imagined.

“My advice to anyone thinking about doing an apprenticeship is to just do it. If you put the work in, there’s no limit to where it could take you.”

For more information about the apprenticeship opportunities available through the Nelson and Colne College Group, visit https://www.nelson.ac.uk/apprenticeships/