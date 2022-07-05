School Leavers Open Day – Gloucestershire County Council

Young people who are due to leave school this summer will be able to meet and chat to a range of employers, as well as apprenticeship and training providers, about the many opportunities available to them across the county.

The drop-in event will be held at Gloucestershire’s employment and skills hub, 4 – 6 Commercial Road, Gloucester, between 12pm and 7pm.

There will be an opportunity to explore the future of design and technology with the Innovation Lab, including a chance for young people to get their hands on cutting-edge technology including Blender, an Ultimaker 3D printer, or experience a virtual world with the latest Oculus VR headset.

Over 20 employers and learning providers from a wide range of sectors including construction, dentistry, hairdressing, financial services, health and social care, events, and manufacturing, will be ready to chat with young people and their parents, about taking their next steps after school.

As well as opportunities to chat informally there will be dedicated sessions for people to learn more about the following:

Interview skills – 12.30pm to 1pm

Careers coach – 1pm to 2pm

3D printing – 2pm to 3pm

3D printing – 3pm to 4pm

Careers coach – 4.30pm to 5.30pm

Interview skills – 5.30pm to 6.30pm

Specialist advice is also available, including for young people with disabilities or health conditions.

Cllr Philip Robinson, cabinet member for education, skills and bus transport at Gloucestershire County Council said: “Leaving school is a huge milestone for young people and there is a lot to consider when thinking about your future. The employment and skills hub is here to help.

“We have lots of employers and learning providers who are keen to talk to school leavers and their parents about the opportunities they have available in Gloucestershire. Our hub staff can also offer support with completing applications, interview skills and much more. I would encourage any young person who is leaving school this summer to come along and find out more.”

Employers and learning providers include:

Pride Hairdressing

NHS Apprenticeship and Careers Team

One Gloucestershire Apprenticeship Hub Project

CITH (Events Steward Provider)

Aspiration Training (Apprenticeship Training)

MBKB Apprenticeship Provider

Connected Curb

Caretech UK

Hercules Construction

Rodericks Dental

Kier

Adult Social Care

Assured Futures

Hydro

Adult Education in Gloucestershire

National Star College

Prospect Training Services

Bridge Training

Just IT

Learning Curve

Prospects Training