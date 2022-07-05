Thank you for contributing to the Forest for Cornwall

Cornwall Council is saying a big thank you to everyone who has helped plant trees for the Forest for Cornwall so far.

With the 2021-22 planting season now complete more than 300,000 trees have been put in the ground in woods, parks, farms, community spaces, schools, streets and gardens across Cornwall since 2019.

Every tree planted counts towards the 8,000-hectare Forest for Cornwall – equivalent to up to 15,000 football pitches – which is key to helping Cornwall reach its goal to become carbon neutral.

Cabinet member for environment and climate change Councillor Martyn Alvey said: “We want to say a huge thank you to all of you who have gone out in all weathers to plant trees in your communities as part of our Forest for Cornwall.

“This important initiative is making fantastic progress and key to absorbing Cornwall’s carbon emissions and reducing our impact on the planet. But it can only happen if, with our support, you as communities, organisations, farmers and individuals help get trees in the ground and grow our canopy cover.

“With the summer months now is the time to give extra water, care and attention to the trees you’ve planted and start planning for the next planting season in the autumn.

“And if you haven’t already done so, please let us know about any trees you have planted so we can make sure they’re registered on our Forest for Cornwall website.”

Some highlights of the last tree-planting season include:

Turning landfill into woodland – With help from volunteers Cornwall Council is transforming a 2.5 acre former landfill site at Wheal Prosper, Lanivet, into new woodland by planting 3,600 trees and shrubs to boost biodiversity and blend with the wider landscape.

Council farms pilot – Cornwall Wildlife Trust and volunteers planted 1,800 native broadleaf trees on 10 hectares of farmland at one of Cornwall Council’s farms at Ruthvoes, near Indian Queens. The scheme is one of HM Treasury’s Shared Outcomes Fund pilots exploring ways to get more trees in the farmed landscape. It will enhance the environment for wildlife and link up existing wooded areas without impacting on the farm business. The Council farm pilot is one of a series of Forest for Cornwall trial sites. If you are a landowner or farmer and want to find out more about funding to support tree planting or agroforestry on your land, please get in touch via the F4C contact page.

Shelterbelts for wildlife – The Forest for Cornwall team worked with volunteers from Bosavern Community Farm and two other west Penwith farms to plant 800 trees for hedgerow shelterbelts providing shelter for wildlife.

School mini forests – Mini forests have been planted at Camelford Primary and Secondary schools and St Ives School as part of a research study comparing different ways of establishing new woodlands. The denser planting approach developed by the Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki involves planting up to three times as many trees as normal in one area with the aim to improve soil condition and provide additional shelter. Council leader Cllr Linda Taylor and St Ives MP Derek Thomas helped plant the mini forest at St Ives School.

Market garden – Volunteers planted more than 5,000 trees at Trenow Fields, near Marazion.

Landmark trees – A total of 46 town and parish councils across Cornwall planted free, commemorative, Landmark Trees supplied by the Forest for Cornwall and Woodland Trust Emergency Tree Fund to celebrate or commemorate a person, place or event.

Making Space for Nature – Led by Helston Town Council and Helston Climate Action Group pupils from St Michael’s School plant more than 400 Woodland Trust trees at King George V Playing Field, Helston.

Forest for Calstock – Volunteers took part in daily tree-planting sessions during National Tree Week.

If you have planted trees make sure that they are well looked over summer.

Newly planted trees need to be watered regularly and make sure that the area around the tree is covered with mulch (bark or a mulch mat) to help to retain moisture and stop weeds growing around the tree.

Also check the supporting stake and ties to make sure they are secure and in the right position

To start planning for planting this winter contact the Forest for Cornwall team for advice and support.

