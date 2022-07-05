Thousands of subsidised trees available for planting in the Chichester District: Chichester District Council

This is all part of the council’s Tree Chichester District scheme, which has already seen 12,118 trees planted across the district since it was launched in January 2021. The new subsidised tree scheme aims to expand on this work by helping residents, landowners, farmers, community groups, schools, businesses, and charities, to access 12,000 trees to plant in their communities later this year.

The scheme is funded by HM Treasury’s Shared Outcomes Fund and aims to test different ways to increase tree cover in rural and urban areas. The funding this year will cover 50% of the cost of the trees applied for as part of the subsidised scheme, with applicants contributing the remaining 50%.

“We are delighted to be running this scheme to support groups and individuals with their tree planting projects and help increase tree cover in our district,” says Councillor Penny Plant, Cabinet Member for Environment and Chichester Contract Services at Chichester District Council.

“To apply for the scheme, you will need to ensure you have the space available to plant the trees, the site is suitable for planting, and that you have someone responsible for planting and maintaining them. The trees can be planted on your own land, or on land owned by someone else, as long as you have the landowner’s permission.

“The trees will be supplied in bundles of 10, 20 or 25, but not as individual trees. Different trees suit different conditions and so we have specifically selected bundles of trees tailored to specific areas and soil type.

“The cost to the applicant ranges from £13.71 to £22.47 per bundle, depending on the types of trees you need for your area. You will also be able to purchase biodegradable guards and stakes, also subsidised at 50%, to help protect your trees. More detailed costings and information about the trees that are available, as well as a step-by-step guide to applying, can be found in our guidance notes on our tree scheme web page.

“While it’s not possible to apply for individual trees through this scheme, people can apply as part of a residents’ association or group of neighbours and divide the bundle of trees between different sites. Our dedicated Tree Project Officer can also provide guidance on accessing funding and sourcing trees through a range of organisations that may be suitable for smaller projects.”

The Tree Chichester District scheme has already supported 115 tree planting projects across the district. These include three mini urban forests planted in Chichester, Midhurst and Selsey and working with landowners and farmers to help them plant trees on their land.

Penny adds: “The scheme is a key part of our work to protect and enhance our local environment and is an integral part of our Climate Emergency Action Plan, and you can find out more about this on our climate change web page.

“While increasing tree cover is important, we would also encourage people to keep and nurture existing trees that are safe and healthy. Trees are a precious natural asset and, as a natural carbon sink, are a vital part of the fight against climate change. Trees also create habitats for wildlife, improve biodiversity, and aid wildlife corridors.”

Applications for the subsidised tree scheme will open for everyone in the district from Monday 11 July on our tree scheme web page.

All applications will be assessed to ensure they meet the criteria, which is designed to ensure the trees thrive, and trees will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. Applications will close on Friday 9 September, or when all the available trees have been allocated.

People can find more information about the scheme, along with guidance notes, at tree scheme web page.

\People can alsocontact the council’s dedicated Tree Project Officer by emailing treescheme@chichester.gov.uk or calling 01243 521161.