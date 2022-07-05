Win Centre Court tickets by recycling your Evian this Wimbledon fortnight 

Merton Council is working in partnership with Danone (producers of Evian) and All England Lawn Tennis Club to track Evian plastic bottles and cans during this year’s Wimbledon Championships.

The initiative encourages purchasers to scan a QR code on bins inside the AELTC grounds and Wimbledon town centre before placing the waste container in the recycling bin.

By scanning the QR code, you could be in with a chance to win finals day Centre Court tickets for next year’s tournament!

This initiative aims to trace the journey of single-use drinks containers, gain a better understanding of people’s behaviour in disposing of their waste items and raise awareness amongst attendees of their actions.

There will be 62 bins in Wimbledon town centre with the QR code placed on them.

Find the exact locations of the bins with QR stickers here.