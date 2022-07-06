Council nominated at LGBT Alliance Awards

Hartlepool Borough Council has received two nominations at this year’s LGBT Alliance Award.

The Council’s Youth Service team have been nominated in the category of ‘local authority commitment to LGBT communities’, along with youth worker Caroline Smurthwaite who has been nominated for this year’s ‘Tara Davison Kindness Award’.

Councillor Jim Lindridge, Chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Children’s Services Committee, said: “These nominations are a fantastic recognition for all the hard work our Youth Service and youth workers do day in and day out for our young LGBTQ+ community in Hartlepool.

“Take Caroline for example, she has been a youth worker working with the Council’s Youth Service LGBTQ+ sessions for over four years and her nomination for the Tara Davison Kindness Award is a true reflection of the hard work and dedication she has put into her role and the young people of Hartlepool over the years.”

The LGBT Alliance Awards were created in 2020 by the charity Hart Gables to celebrate commitments and achievements of local services and individuals which bring communities together.

Hart Gables is a support service across the Tees Valley for those who identify as LGBTQ+ and they work so that people are given equal opportunities through supporting the local community and working with partner organisations.