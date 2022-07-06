Drop-in session for public to view improvement plans for Inglemire Lane and Beverley Road junction

A drop-in session for people to find out more about work taking place to improve pedestrian access at the junction of Inglemire Lane and Beverley Road will take place this week.

On Thursday 7 July members of the public are invited to the Endsleigh Centre from 8am to 5pm to view the plans set out for the proposed scheme.

Councillor Mark Ieronimo, Portfolio Holder for Transportation, Roads, Highways, said: “The drop-in session is an opportunity for members of the public to view the plans for this scheme and share their thoughts on the proposed improvements.

“The safety of all road users is extremely important to us, and we want people to be informed of any changes taking place to the transport network.”

As part of the plans, major improvements will take place to traffic signals which will allow pedestrians to cross this busy junction in one stage.

New technology will be installed to detect the presence of pedestrians on the road, which will automatically extend the crossing time to allow them to walk across safely.

The vital work has been identified as a top priority for improving road safety in this area, in line with the local authority’s incident data.

For the improvements to take place the pedestrian refuge island will be reduced slightly, without compromising the safety of people crossing the road.