Date published: 9th September 2021

North Norfolk District Council is delighted to announce that Greenbuild is back for 2021 in a new format and will take place online from 1st to 12th November.

This year’s Greenbuild will run in parallel with COP26 and provide opportunities to engage with some of the issues raised and reflect on them at a local level.

The virtual festival will look at ways in which communities and local businesses can work together to build a greener, brighter and cleaner future for North Norfolk. It will feature a range of online workshops, seminars, debates and Q&A sessions which will focus on four main themes relating to climate change and environmental issues:

Natural Environment: trees, regenerative farming, biodiversity enhancement, habitat loss and rewilding

Decarbonisation: hydrogen energy, wind, solar, retrofit and transportation

Waste: recycling, consumption, fast fashion and circular economy

Communities: working together to make a difference, orchards, gardens and energy schemes

We are thrilled to have some local and national leaders and influencers on the bill ready to inspire, share knowledge and facilitate debates. There will be something for everyone, whatever your interests; whether you’d like to become more familiar with native tree species, learn more about decarbonisation projects taking place in the region, or explore ways to upcycle and shop in a more sustainable way.

All events will be free and open to all.

Cllr Nigel Lloyd, NNDC’s Portfolio Holder for Environmental Services, Climate Change & Environment, commented:

“Greenbuild has been a hugely popular annual lifestyle event for many years and it was a great disappointment to have to cancel the event for the past two years due to COVID.

However, rather than let another year pass, we are excited to offer Greenbuild as a virtual event that is open to all this year. Timed to coincide with one of the most important climate change summits of our age – COP26, we hope the event will reach out to wide audience in North Norfolk and beyond.

The aim is to inspire, inform and learn from others. Many aspects of climate change will be on the agenda, what progress is being made, who is doing what and how climate change might relate to businesses and residents living in North Norfolk.”

A programme and further details of events will be announced soon but in the meantime, you can sign up to the Greenbuild mailing list by emailing greenbuild@north-norfolk.gov.uk.

NNDC and the Climate Emergency:

In April 2019 North Norfolk became the first district council in Norfolk to declare a climate change emergency. Since then the council has published its Environmental Charter which can be viewed here.

The Environmental Charter states the Council’s commitment to action in order to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across its own estate and operations by 2030, whilst working alongside residents, businesses, schools and community groups to influence positive change.