Merton Adult Learning gets Mayor’s stamp of approval

Merton Adult Learning service has been awarded a Quality Mark as part of the Mayor’s Skill Academies in Digital Skills, recognising its excellence in education provision and training.

The Quality Mark identifies and celebrates high-quality skills provision and is part of a London-wide programme to help cement the economic recovery across the capital. The application process took place in March and April 2022 and was independently run by the Association for Accredited Learning.

The scheme covers six priority sectors: creative industries; digital; green; health and social care; hospitality; and construction. Merton Adult Learning is one of the first tranche of providers to be awarded the Quality Mark, out of just 25 organisations recognised.

Such recognition for our adult learning sector is very prestigious and will hopefully be a step along the way to the service achieving an Outstanding mark at its next Ofsted inspection.

Merton Adult Learning had to show that its skills training provision was industry relevant, was closely aligned with employers’ needs and promoted and supported the creation of good work opportunities.

It also needed to demonstrate positive learner journeys through the service and show evidence of recognition of existing markers of quality in skills provision.

Councillor Sally Kenny, Cabinet Member for Education and Lifelong Learning, said: “I am passionate about education and lifelong learning and having been a teacher in the borough I understand the importance of education and the impact it has on people’s life chances.

“I am really pleased to see our Merton Adult Learning service being recognised with this prestigious award and it demonstrates the high-quality adult learning offer we have in the borough. I would encourage residents to explore the offer we have as we continue to learn throughout our lives.”

Find out more about what adult and community learning services we have to offer here: https://www.merton.gov.uk/education-and-learning/adult-education-and-learning