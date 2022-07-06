More than twenty creative organisations across Cornwall share in £1.8 million funding package

From theatre and dance to music and museums – a huge variety of organisations and groups will receive funding from the Council’s £1.8 million Culture and Creative Investment programme to help them deliver creative and inclusive activities and events for communities all over Cornwall.

Cornwall Council Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhoods, Carol Mould, said: “One of this Council’s priorities is to encourage vibrant, supportive communities where people help each other live well. One way in which we can all come together to be engaged, educated, and entertained is to experience the great wealth of culture and creativity that is synonymous with Cornwall.

“Creative organisations and groups applied to the Council’s Culture and Creative Investment programme and the standard was fantastically high.”

Creative organisations receiving Council funding include

Arts Well , – works with organisations, large and small, to develop projects and programmes that champions the role of the arts and creativity in promoting health and wellbeing.

Shallal – celebrates diversity, ability and community and gives access to creativity, an equal voice, and the opportunity for everyone to discover their potential.

Prodigal UPG – specialising in physical theatre & performance-parkour.

Jayne Howard, Director of Arts Well said: “We are absolutely delighted that Cornwall Council has recognised the valuable contribution that the arts bring to health and wellbeing with the awarding of this grant. We look forward to continuing to raise awareness that creativity is good for you and to providing opportunities for individuals and communities to get involved in arts projects which will benefit their mental, physical, emotional and social health”

Carol added: “Through a careful and objective assessment process which took into account geographical spread and a commitment to work with communities across Cornwall, we are able to offer financial support to 21 organisations totalling £1.8 million over the next four years.

“We received over 50 applications. The quality and diversity of the proposals was wonderful to see and reflects the richness of the cultural and creative sector in Cornwall. Unsuccessful applicants will, of course, be disappointed not to receive Council funding or the full amount of funding that they bid for. This is no reflection on their excellent work in culture and the creative arts and we hope to work with many of them to unlock other potential funding opportunities from partner organisations in the future.”

List of successful applicants –

Arts Well UK CIC Bernard Leach (St Ives) Trust Limited Cornwall Museums Partnership Cornwall Theatre Company (The Acorn) Creative Kernow Endelienta Golden Tree Productions into Bodmin CIC Kernow Education Arts Partnership Miracle Theatre Trust Ltd Newlyn Art Gallery Ltd PK Porthcurno Prodigal UPG CIC Shallal The Cornubian Arts and Science Trust (CAST) The Hall for Cornwall Trust Travaux Sauvages Ltd (Wildworks) Wheal Martyn Trust Ltd Screen Cornwall Cornwall Museum Partnership Leap

Story posted 4 July 2022