Norland College: The world’s most expensive nannies (BBC Reel)

In June, we welcomed BBC Reel to Norland to capture some of the training students undertake in order to qualify as a Norlander.

They interviewed third-year students Kate and Ike on being students at Norland and the prospect of becoming a Norland Nanny.

Principal Dr Janet Rose and Vice Principal Mandy Edmond also discussed the guaranteed employment opportunities available to fully qualified Norlanders and the importance of raising the status of the early years profession.

Watch video